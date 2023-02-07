Food & Drink
Bowmore and Aston Martin Team Up Again With 22-Year-Old Single Malt
Bowmore and Aston Martin are back at it again with the cross promotional single malts (you might remember ARC-52 Single Malt Scotch, a 52-year-old single malt with a $75K price tag). Now, the prestigious Islay distillery and British automotive company are dropping Bowmore Masters’ Selection Edition 2 22-Year-Old. The fourth collab for the two masterminds can be yours for an accessible price, too.
Bowmore Masters’ Selection Edition 2 22-Year-Old is a limited-edition whisky. A mixture of American oak hogshead casks and sherry butts were used in the final blend for this whisky, which has an impressive 51.5 percent ABV proof point.
According to Bowmore, this deep copper colored whisky has aromas of heather honey, eucalyptus, vanilla, cherries, licorice, anise, mint, and fresh tobacco. On the palate, vanilla fudge, butterscotch, thyme, and white pepper merge with hazelnut, maple syrup, and dates. The finish is said to be sweet and woody, with licorice and a hint of peatsmoke.
That’s an impressively complex flavor profile for any whisky (we left out some of their notes to keep your eyes from crossing while reading this), but it’s entirely possible that a well-blended mixture of American oak and sherry-seasoned oak could deliver the relative highs and lows of flavor they’ve described.
And it wouldn’t be unusual for either company to deliver on excellence. In fact, a mutual respect for one another is part of the reason why Aston Martin and Bowmore continue to collaborate.
“We are always striving to push the boundaries to achieve the very best in each car we create,” said Marek Reichman, chief creative officer of Aston Martin. “In coming together with Bowmore, we can imagine, discover, and create together, taking inspiration from one another constantly. Working together to create synergies and bridges between our two worlds feels very natural so we’ve achieved a powerful harmony built on mutual respect, trust, and understanding.”
Ron Welsh, Bowmore’s master blender, echoed these sentiments, saying: “We talk about shared synergies between the contrasting worlds of Bowmore and Aston Martin and this is what truly defines the relationship Marek and I have formed. We have relished in the opportunity to share experiences, ideas, and thoughts from each other’s worlds, listening and learning from the inherent skill, knowledge, and creativity we both possess.”
Aside from ARC-52, the two have also collaborated on a special release of Black Bowmore 1964—a 31-year-old whisky tied to the famous Aston Martin DB5 that may or may not have belonged to a certain secret agent—as well as 21-year-old Edition 1—a 2021 release with a $300 price tag.
Both companies seem keen to continue the partnership, and continue to extend it beyond the limits of winks and nods to the James Bond legacy. That’s great—if they can continue to find price points under $500 to reach the average enthusiast. Blending whisky stocks distilled in 1997 and 2000 from two different cask types is more than a marketing gimmick to showcase how two different partners can make magic—it’s also the roadmap for a winning whisky style.
We hope the Bowmore Masters’ Selection will continue to arrive each year like the newest makes and models from an automotive designer. And we’re very hopeful that the two companies can continue finding quality releases in this mid-level price range. After all, not every special edition needs to have a license to kill your wallet.Learn More
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!