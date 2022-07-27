Breckenridge Is One of Colorado’s Top Destinations—for Whiskey

This article was produced in partnership with Breckenridge Distillery

What could motivate a successful radiologist to walk away from medicine and open up a craft distillery? For Bryan Nolt, it was a revelation while fly-fishing at Mohawk Lakes in Colorado, near where he lives.

“I reflected on my life and said, “You work like a dog. One day you’re going to be dead and your kids are going to get your pension,’ ” Nolt recounts. “The light went off as I was hiking down the trail.” Nolt, a passionate whiskey lover and collector of Scotch, realized the beautiful water around him could be used to make great whiskey. “And that’s how the seed got planted.”

Shortly thereafter, Nolt opened Breckenridge Distillery which, at 9,600 feet above sea level, is the world’s highest distillery. Nolt and his team have made the most of the pure Rocky Mountain water, developing a slew of whiskeys, gin, vodka, and other spirits that not only boast enticing aromas and delicious flavors, but a full, rounded mouthfeel, too.

“The water up here is just so dense in minerality—like, absurdly dense,” Nolt explains. “Those salts are flavor-enhancers, and they just make everything taste better. The mouthfeel is always there and you always have a great finish.”

With two locations in one of Colorado’s pre-eminent outdoor destinations, Breckenridge Distillery offers a wealth of experiences for visitors. There’s an award-winning restaurant and a craft cocktail bar. Guests can also go straight for the whiskey, choosing among several tasting flights or sampling a la carte from the extensive range. For the real die-hards, Breckenridge’s Dark Arts Society provides an intimate private space members can use for tastings and other purposes, including pulling pours from their personal bottle lockers.