Bud Light Announces Summer Stimulus Plan Focused on Sports, Music, and Beer

Bud Light is announcing its own version of an economic stimulus bill, the “Bud Light Summer Stimmy.” While the U.S. government’s recent relief package involves stimulus checks and unemployment benefits, Bud Light is seeking a different kind of summer relief by putting $10 million into sports, music, and beer.

The #1 beer in the U.S. by volume (27.2 million barrels in 2019), Bud Light’s “Summer Stimmy” has three features.

To help fans get back to the sports they love, Bud Light is giving away up to 100,000 free tickets. Tickets will be available for six sports (MLB, NFL, NBA, WNBA, NWSL, and NHL) and 70+ teams. If live music is your thing, Bud Light is giving away free tickets to music venues around the U.S. When you finally get back to your favorite bar, Bud Light wants to buy the first round. As long as you’re drinking Bud Light, you can check out BudLightSummerStimmy.com to redeem the offer.

All of this can be found in the heavily illustrated, 110-page “The Bud Light Summer Stimmy” PDF. Bud Light says it’s attempting to make a post-COVID-19, post-vaccination summer, “even awesomer.”

The “Stimmy” PDF also includes takes on everything from dogs in sunglasses (they are in favor) to Benjamin Franklin’s ghost’s preferred form of travel (electric kite over flying turkeys). There’s a proposal to make summer 270 days long, eliminating January, February, and March in the process.

Finally, Bud Light is naming Rob Gronkowski AKA Gronk to be its “Secretary of Summer.” Back in February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and human embodiment of the party spirit helped win Super Bowl LV by catching two touchdowns from Tom Brady. In March, Gronkowski signed a $10 million contract with the Bucs for the upcoming 2021 NFL season, so maybe he’ll be buying the first round this summer.

