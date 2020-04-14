Caffeine may have a hidden power: It seems to slow weight gain, a study in the Journal of Functional Foods suggests. A bunch of lab rats ate a fat-dense diet for a month, and a group of them got the equivalent of four cups of joe a day, consuming caffeine extracted from mate tea.

They gained 16 percent less weight and 22 percent less body fat than caffeine abstainers.

“Considering the findings, mate tea and caffeine can be considered anti-obesity agents,” said Elvira Gonzalez de Mejia, a co-author of the study and director of the division of nutritional sciences at the U. of I. “The results of this research could be scaled to humans to understand the roles of mate tea and caffeine as potential strategies to prevent overweight and obesity, as well as the subsequent metabolic disorders associated with these conditions.”

Go on, have another cup. Caffeine can help offset some of the health risks and downfalls of a high-fat diet by limiting weight gain and how many lipids are stored in fat cells. Just be mindful not to drink a whole pot of coffee in one day… or consuming after 3 p.m., as that can mess with your sleep.

