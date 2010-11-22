How to make it

For the relish: Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. This relish can be made up to an hour in advance. Store it at room temperature until serving.

For the burger: Divide the meat into 4 equal portions. Form each portion loosely into a 3/4-inch-thick burger and make a deep depression in the center with your thumb. Season both sides of each burger with salt and pepper.

Brush burgers with oil, then grill to desired doneness. Top each one with a slice of cheese and a basting cover (or sturdy aluminum bowl or foil) during the last minute of cooking.

Place the burgers on the bun bottoms and top each with a few sprigs or watercress, a slice or two of tomato, and a dollop of the avocado relish. Cover with the bun tops and serve immediately.