Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- AVOCADO RELISH
- 2 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, peeled, and coarsely chopped
- 1/2 small onion, finely diced
- 1 jalapeño, finely diced
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- THE BURGER
- 1 1/2 lbs ground chuck or ground turkey
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 1/2 tbsp canola oil
- 4 paper-thin slices Monterey Jack cheese
- 4 hamburger buns, split and toasted
- 1 small bunch of watercress
- 4 slices ripe beefsteak tomato
How to make it
For the relish: Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. This relish can be made up to an hour in advance. Store it at room temperature until serving.
For the burger: Divide the meat into 4 equal portions. Form each portion loosely into a 3/4-inch-thick burger and make a deep depression in the center with your thumb. Season both sides of each burger with salt and pepper.
Brush burgers with oil, then grill to desired doneness. Top each one with a slice of cheese and a basting cover (or sturdy aluminum bowl or foil) during the last minute of cooking.
Place the burgers on the bun bottoms and top each with a few sprigs or watercress, a slice or two of tomato, and a dollop of the avocado relish. Cover with the bun tops and serve immediately.