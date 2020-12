Premier Countertop Safe Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin Pan GET IT!

There’s nothing like baking some fresh muffins or cupcakes for the holidays. If you want to bake some great treats, then you need this muffin pan to get your baking done.

Get It: Pick up the Premier Countertop Safe Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin Pan ($35; was $45) at Calphalon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!