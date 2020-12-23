Calphalon Has The Cookware You Need For The Holiday Season

Premier Countertop Safe Bakeware 9-Inch Round Cake Pan GET IT!

Bake an amazing cake with this cake pan for the holidays. It’ll deliver you a tasty and evenly baked cake. And the pan is made as such that it won’t end up damaging your countertops when you put it on there after pulling it out of the oven. Bring the holidays in for a great landing with a cake made in this pan.

Get It: Pick up the Premier Countertop Safe Bakeware 9-Inch Round Cake Pan ($30; was $40) at Calphalon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!