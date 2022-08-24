1. Backpacker’s Pantry Pad Thai Get It

With over 70 years of backcountry meal-making experience, Backpacker’s Pantry is a staple in the industry. While the company offers many camping meals to choose from, Pad Thai is one of its most popular and nutritious options. With 930 calories and 40 grams of protein per package, it can be split between two people or scarfed solo. The lime and Sriracha sauce adds a tangy kick to this savory entree, and it’s also vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free.

[$10; backpackerspantry.com]

