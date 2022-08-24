10. MREs Assorted Flavor Get It

The U.S. military has sustained its fighting force with MREs (Meal, Ready-to-Eat) for decades, and now you can get one for yourself on Amazon. While more expensive than your typical backcountry meal, MREs include more food and many don’t require an external heating source—they sometimes include a water-activated flameless ration heater. Each pack contains an entree, side dish, snacks, beverage powders, and accessory packs. One catch: You don’t get to choose which food comes in the pack, so each meal becomes a little surprise.

[$18; amazon.com]

