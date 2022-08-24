11. Harmony House Backpacking Kit Get It

If you’re looking for the most bang for your buck when it comes to camping meals, try the Harmony House Backpacking Kit. Best suited for more advanced backcountry chefs, this kit comes with 18 pouches of dried vegetables, including beans, onions, peppers, potatoes, carrots, and more. Backpackers use the supply—which yields 45 cups when rehydrated—to create their own meals in empty zip pouches. For DIYers who know exactly what nutrition they want on the trail, Harmony House is the way to go.

[$70; harmonyhousefoods.com]

