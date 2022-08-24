3. Good To-Go Mushroom Risotto Get It

Despite launching in 2014, Good To-Go has quickly established itself as one of the most popular backpacking food brands in the outdoor community. The reason is simple: The company uses clean, natural ingredients and chef-inspired recipes. Their Mushroom Risotto is a personal favorite that you’ll crave even when you get back home (very few freeze-dried meals meet that standard). It’s vegan, gluten-free, and packs a hearty punch with 820 calories and 26 grams of protein per pack.

[$15; goodto-go.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!