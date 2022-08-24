4. Nomad Nutrition Irish Shepherd’s Pie Get It

There’s a lot to like about Nomad Nutrition. For starters, the British Columbia-based brand uses a proprietary dehydration technology that’s faster, more eco-friendly, and most importantly , better protects the taste and nutrients of each meal. Additionally, the company uses only natural, plant-based ingredients to ensure your system is running on clean fuel. The vegan Irish Shepherd’s Pie is a perfect pouch to start with: It has a simple list of healthy ingredients and provides a respectable 600 calories and 22 grams of protein.

[$13; nomadnutrition.co]

