5. Heather's Choice Smoked Sockeye Salmon Chowder
Another brand getting positive attention for its natural cooking methods is Heather’s Choice. Based in Alaska, this small company is all about quality ingredients, excellent taste, and a high calorie-to-weight ratio. With a solid 39 grams of protein per pack, the Smoked Sockeye Salmon Chowder includes wild-caught Alaskan salmon, hearty vegetables, and a coconut milk powder—backcountry cuisine doesn’t get much better.
[$16; heatherschoice.com]
