6. Patagonia Provisions Organic Black Bean Soup
Patagonia doesn’t just make great gear; the renowned brand has also entered the realm of backcountry cooking. Its Provisions label includes a range of food products, including jerkies, dried fruits, and crackers, but the organic black bean soup is a popular camping meal option. Well-seasoned and made with sustainably sourced black beans, this meal is a low-fat, high-protein option (5 grams of fat and 34 grams of protein per pack) that’ll keep you full and feeling good.
[$8; patagoniaprovisions.com]
