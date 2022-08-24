7. Mountain House Breakfast Skillet Get It

Another titan of the freeze-dried food industry, Mountain House has more options than any competitor. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, deserts—you name it, Mountain House has probably freeze-dried it. The Breakfast Skillet is one of our favorite meals from the brand. With 28 grams of protein and 510 calories, this savory mix of eggs, hash browns, veggies, and sausage is a delicious way to start your day.

[$11; mountainhouse.com]

