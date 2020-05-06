Can’t Find Meat Because of COVID-19? These Places Have You Covered

Deluxe Variety Assortment Pack GET IT!

Omaha Steaks is the go-to online meat ordering outlet. The cuts you can get from this place is out of this world good. And when you pick up this pack, you will basically good on meal prep for a long time. You’ll get meals for days with a handful burgers and meatballs and steaks and pork chops and sausages. There are even appetizers with potatoes au gratin and desert with caramel apple tartlets. Beef jerky is here for snacks too. And season the meals off with a pack of signature seasoning. You won’t go hungry for a long time with this pack.

Get It: Pick up the Deluxe Variety Assortment Pack ($189; was $302) at Omaha Steaks

