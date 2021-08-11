When temperatures spike above 90 and humidity hovers just as high, sipping a neat whiskey sounds about as refreshing as mowing the lawn. But you don’t have to abandon whiskey during the dog days of summer—you just have to rethink your drink. Instead of pouring a delicate Glencairn full of subtly scented scotch, break out your biggest rocks glasses and pour yourself a few hearty fingers of cask-strength bourbon or rye.

Barrel-proof whiskey lends itself to drinking over ice; even with dilution, it retains plenty of flavor while the mouth-burning edge gets softened. And that dilution is mildly rehydrating. Though you should still keep a tall glass of water on hand and refill it frequently.

People have different ice preferences but a single large cube or round ball will melt more slowly. It’ll also keep your whiskey nice and cool for the duration of the drink. Just remember to plan ahead and freeze some! If you don’t have a large ice mold, a few regular cubes of freezer ice will work. Just know they’ll melt more quickly.

At the peak of summer, drinking whiskey on the rocks is practically demanded. Stock your bar with these options, all easy on the wallet—and easy to find, too.

1. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

Made at Heaven Hill Distillery, this bourbon always packs a powerful punch, with proofs topping 120 in just about every batch. It’s aged a full 12 years, making the $65 price tag an incredible bargain. And with three batches released each year, in January, May, and September, there’s plenty to go around. (Check the label to see batch details; the letters A, B, or C correspond to the first, second, or third annual releases. A three-number code indicates bottling month and year.) If you prefer a less spicy bourbon, check out the brand’s sibling, Larceny Barrel Proof, made with wheat instead of rye.