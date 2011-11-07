Caveman T-Bones

How to make it

Generously season the steaks on both sides with salt and pepper. Place the steaks directly on the embers about 2 inches apart. Grill until cooked to taste, 4 to 6 minutes per side for medium-rare

Build a charcoal fire and rake the coals into an even layer (leave the front third of the grill coal-free). When coals glow orange, fan them with a newspaper to blow off any loose ash.

Using tongs, lift the steaks out of the fire, shaking to dislodge any embers. Remove loose ash with a basting brush and arrange the steaks on a platter. Cover loosely with aluminum foil and let them rest while you prepare the sauce.