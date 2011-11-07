Caveman T-Bones

Ingredients
- 4 T-bone steaks (each about 1 3/4 inches thick and 12 to 14 oz)
- 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 10 jalapeno peppers, thinly sliced
- 3/4 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped
How to make it
Generously season the steaks on both sides with salt and pepper. Place the steaks directly on the embers about 2 inches apart. Grill until cooked to taste, 4 to 6 minutes per side for medium-rare
Build a charcoal fire and rake the coals into an even layer (leave the front third of the grill coal-free). When coals glow orange, fan them with a newspaper to blow off any loose ash.
Using tongs, lift the steaks out of the fire, shaking to dislodge any embers. Remove loose ash with a basting brush and arrange the steaks on a platter. Cover loosely with aluminum foil and let them rest while you prepare the sauce.
Make the hellfire hot sauce: Heat the olive oil in a cast-iron skillet. When the oil is hot, add the jalapenos, garlic, and cilantro. Cook the sauce over high heat until the jalapenos and garlic begin to brown, about 2 minutes. Immediately pour the sauce over the steaks and serve.