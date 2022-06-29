CBD Oil UK: Shopping for CBD Oil Products 2022

This article is sponsored content supplied by CBDfx.

CBD (cannabidiol) is a popular natural supplement for many common issues, including stress, anxiety, pain, discomfort, sleep disorders, and others. CBD is just one of more than 100 chemical substances, known as cannabinoids, that are present in the cannabis plant.

In stark contrast to the infamous psychoactive cannabinoid THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) — responsible for the “high” that is frequently associated with cannabis use — CBD is non-psychoactive (it cannot get you high) and simply provides a calming feeling as well as a boost for your overall health and wellness. This makes CBD quite the desirable alternative for those seeking relief without the psychoactive effects of THC or other negative side effects associated with some prescription medications.

Sublingual CBD oil drops are among the most popular of all CBD products due to the fact that the CBD effects for a sublingual oil are quicker hitting than those of a CBD edible, yet they still last for a long period of time (four to six hours, depending on personal bioavailability factors).

6 Great CBD Oil UK Products for 2022

Let’s begin by taking a look at six great CBD oil products available in the UK today. Each of these CBD oil UK products meets with our strict criteria for purity and potency: using organic hemp and clean oil extraction methods, along with third-party testing for full transparency. Whether you’re a CBD newbie or a longtime CBD enthusiast, any of these oils would be a great choice for you.

Shortly after entering the CBD market in 2014, CBDfx gained exceptional notoriety and is currently considered among the top companies in the CBD industry in the UK and abroad. You can be confident that any CBDfx CBD oil will only include the best ingredients and will never contain pesticides or other harmful chemicals, thanks to the fact that all of their CBD products are made with organically grown hemp. No caustic solvents will ever come into contact with a CBDfx product since they only use clean carbon dioxide to extract the CBD oil from the plant. Finally, all CBDfx CBD oils come with a third-party, independent lab report affirming the product’s potency, purity, and safety.

This next-generation CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture has an ideal 2:1 ratio of CBD to CBG — two potent cannabinoids — as well as a unique terpene complex, and curcumin and coenzyme Q10, which are well-known in homeopathy. This broad spectrum CBD oil tincture is available in four strengths: 500mg CBD, 1000mg CBD, 2000mg CBD, and 4000mg CBD. Whatever your CBD dosage preference, CBDfx’s CBD + CBG Wellness Tincture is a great choice for your daily morning health regimen.

You won’t find a purer CBD oil than the CBD Hemp Oil Tincture from CBDfx. Vegan, gluten-free, and created for a consistent CBD experience, this organic, broad spectrum CBD tincture contains high-quality CBD oil combined with coconut-derived MCT oil for improved absorption and additional health and wellness benefits.

Choose from 500mg CBD, 1000mg CBD, or 1500mg CBD strengths. If you’re looking for a robust, CBD-only experience, these are the CBD oil drops for you.

While the CBDfx CBD oils listed above are both made with broad spectrum CBD, they also have a selection of CBD isolate oils, as well. CBD isolate contains no other cannabinoids, terpenes, or flavonoids. While you do lose out on some of the benefits of those compounds with CBD isolate, you also have the advantage of a product with none of the flavour or scent of the cannabis plant. This means the added natural flavours in these oil drops are allowed to shine. All of CBDfx’s flavoured CBD Oil Drops are equally delicious, but there’s something about the Very Berry drops that is especially delightful. These drops are delicious under the tongue or drizzled into your favourite smoothie or drink. And with a whopping 2000 mg of CBD per bottle, you’ll get plenty of CBD’s well-noted health benefits to boot.

4. cbdMD Premium CBD Oil Broad Spectrum Natural

This oil contains cbdMD’s Superior Broad Spectrum CBD mix, together with other cannabinoids (CBG and CBN) and terpenes. This legal cannabis CBD oil is naturally flavoured with delicate earthy overtones, and is available in three different concentrations per 30ml: 300mg CBD, 750mg CBD, and 1500mg CBD. This vegan-friendly, THC-free oil is simple to use and can be ingested sublingually beneath the tongue or added to meals and beverages.

5. Koi CBD Koi Naturals Hemp Extract CBD Tincture Strawberry

Blending MCT oil derived from coconut, organic coconut oil, strawberry oil, and Koi CBD’s own PRIZM broad-spectrum CBD hemp extract (containing naturally occurring CBD with other phytocannabinoids and terpenes), Koi Naturals Hemp Extract CBD Tincture helps you achieve balance each day with a delicious strawberry kick.

6. Charlotte’s Web Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Lastly, Charlotte’s Web offers their Daily Dietary Supplement to help with your regular health and wellness regimen. Specifically created with the highest concentration of cannabinoids from Charlotte’s Web’s exclusive hemp extracts, this non-psychoactive CBD oil is grown in Colorado, USA, and provides maximum support for the endocannabinoid system.

What Is CBD Oil?

When we refer to CBD oil, we mean the oil that has been extracted from the hemp plant’s buds, leaves, and stems (so, not hemp seed oil). Due to the interactions that cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids — in particular, CBD — have with the body’s endocannabinoid system, hemp oil is rich in these substances and has numerous health benefits.

To help your body absorb the CBD more effectively, CBD oil drops typically also contain a carrier oil, such as MCT oil made from coconuts. Beyond that, many companies add other components to a product depending on what it needs to do its job, like CBG, curcumin, or coenzyme Q10.

CBD Oil Benefits and the Endocannabinoid System

The endocannabinoid system, or ECS, is a physiological feature shared by all vertebrates, including humans. This system is made up of a network of cell receptors and signalling molecules that keep track of a variety of biological processes, such as mood, emotion, pain management, memory, sleep, and others. To put it another way, the ECS aids in maintaining your body’s equilibrium.

When you consume cannabinoids, such as CBD (cannabidiol), you actually help to boost the performance of this system. Plant-based cannabinoids act in much the same way as your body’s own endocannabinoids, which send signals to various organs and systems throughout the body, helping your body to regulate the functions mentioned above.

Because of the many CBD oil benefits that stem from this interaction, CBD has become a very popular health and wellness product, widely available in the UK in products as diverse as CBD gummies, CBD capsules, CBD vape oil, CBD vape pens, CBD oil tinctures, CBD for dogs, and more. In the US, you’ll see legal hemp products with slightly higher THC count, as well, including THC gummies, THC oil, and THC pen vape products.

CBD Oil for Pain Relief

The interaction of CBD with CB2 receptors in the body has been found to have potential efficacy in the treatment of pain and inflammation. Hemp oil has been used for centuries by people all over the world to treat mild aches and pains in the muscles and joints, as well as inflammation and skin irritation. The UK government, however, does not permit CBD companies to provide medical recommendations on the usage of their products (such as CBD gummies for pain), as research into the effects of hemp and CBD is still being conducted.

CBD Oil for Stress

As previously stated, UK law forbids CBD companies from making any medical claims regarding their products. Therefore, we are unable to offer medical advice for utilizing CBD oil for a significant medical condition, like anxiety. But we can tell you that cannabidiol’s calming effects have been used for millennia to soothe people’s nerves and help them cope with stress, which can cause long-term anxiety.

CBD Oil for Sleep

Those same calming effects that help CBD settle the nerves and curb stress also work wonderfully for sleep. Often, you’ll see CBD brands add other relaxing ingredients to their products, such as passion flower and chamomile, to complement CBD’s restful effects and deliver exceptional results for those with insomnia.

CBD Oil for Focus

We’ve talked a great deal about CBD’s calming effects, which might make you wonder why so many of the CBD oils listed above are designed for morning use. Taken in the right dosage and combined with energy-boosting ingredients, such as curcumin and coenzyme Q10, CBD can calm the mind and give you laser focus for an active day.

Getting back to the endocannabinoid system, it’s hard to overstress the benefits of CBD in assisting the body in maintaining homeostasis (balance) in the brain, nervous system, and other organs and systems. For many people, it’s this benefit for overall health and wellness that makes cannabidiol an essential part of their daily regimen.

How to Take CBD Oil Drops

In contrast to edible products, like CBD capsules or CBD gummies, which have a pre measured serving size, CBD oral drops let you control the precise amount of CBD in each serving.

To find out the suggested dosage, carefully read the label of the CBD oil product. This does not necessarily imply that this is the ideal CBD dosage for you. The amount and rate at which cannabidiol is absorbed vary among individuals. This is known as bioavailability. If you’re trying CBD for the first time, start with a small dose to better understand how your CBD product will affect you.

Once you discern a dosage, place the CBD drops under your tongue. The CBD will be absorbed by your body in a few different ways. In order for the CBD to enter your bloodstream through the capillaries in your mouth, it is crucial to hold the CBD drops beneath your tongue for 60 seconds. This will allow the CBD to enter your system much more quickly than if you were to simply swallow it, which would require you to wait for the CBD to pass through your digestive system before being absorbed into the bloodstream. Naturally, the CBD oil will also pass through your digestive system once you swallow it, providing you with additional benefits.

After taking your sublingual CBD oil, wait around 10 minutes before drinking anything. Your mouth’s capillaries will continue to absorb any remaining cannabidiol in this way.

Be patient and don’t anticipate experiencing the effects of CBD right away. Depending on bioavailability factors (including height, weight, CBD tolerance, and other factors), sublingual CBD oil solutions can take 15 to 30 minutes to begin working. It’s also critical to comprehend the purpose of your CBD drops. If the purpose of a particular CBD oil is daily wellness and focus, don’t expect it to be formulated to help you sleep. You can more effectively control your expectations if you know what your drops are designed to do and are aware of the bioavailability rates for CBD oils.

The only thing left to determine is whether the CBD serving size you took was the right amount for you.

If your CBD product worked for you, you’re done! If you didn’t feel the effects of your oil drops, recalibrate your dosage. Don’t reach for the bottle to get one more drop, though — if you take a second dose of CBD oil out of impatience, you won’t be able to tell whether the effects are coming from the second serving or the first serving starting to take effect a bit later than anticipated. Additionally, it’s possible that you could unintentionally develop an unwanted tolerance to CBD.

You should be ready to take less CBD the first day you try a new CBD product. That’s alright. You can try again with a bigger dose tomorrow when the initial CBD drop has completely left your system. You’ll then be able to identify what worked and what didn’t.

You can also just swallow your CBD oil instead of using the entire sublingual technique. In fact, lots of individuals make CBD smoothies or add a few drops of CBD oil to their coffee. This also functions flawlessly. Just be aware that it will take longer to feel the effects if you consume your drops as an edible, absorbing the CBD through your digestive system rather than under the tongue (30 minutes to two hours, on average).

Cannabis and THC

Without a doubt, the most frequently posed or inferred query concerning CBD is, “Does CBD make you high?” The response is a categorical “no.”

Cannabis is a plant, and yes, both hemp and marijuana are cannabis plants. Both forms of cannabis have many of the same traits and genes and are biologically connected. However, cannabis hemp and cannabis marijuana have quite different amounts and concentrations of cannabinoids.

As previously explained, a legitimate, independently verified CBD oil product (like those mentioned above) cannot and will not make you feel high. You can only get high from marijuana’s high levels of THC, but CBD oil products are only allowed to include trace amounts (by UK law, no more than 0.2 percent), giving you a calm, peaceful, and all-around great feeling. Not a high.

Possible Side Effects

Like any new supplement, vitamin, or medication, CBD intake might have side effects, but users have reported them very seldomly. The great majority of CBD side effects are brought on by significantly going over the advised dosage. However, even if you take CBD as directed, you can still potentially feel sleepy, have a dry mouth, or experience diarrhea. Additionally, consult your doctor before starting any CBD program, because CBD oils may interact with certain prescription drugs.

In Conclusion: Shopping for CBD Oils

The purest form of CBD might arguably be CBD oil drops. And they are one of the quickest methods to get cannabidiol into your bloodstream and provide long-lasting effects.

After reading this list of 6 Great UK CBD Oil Products for 2022, we hope you now have a better grasp of what CBD is, how to begin a CBD oil regimen, and which CBD oils should be at the top of your shopping list as you start your CBD journey. We wish you all the best in health and wellness.

