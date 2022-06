10. Down Home Brewing Learn more

Atlanta, Georgia

Chris Reeves has been brewing since 2010 and, along with William Allen Moore, founded Down Home Brewing, the first black-owned brewery in Atlanta.

Standout brew: Down Right Hazy IPA has a light citrus flavor with a smooth, crisp finish, and mild bitterness.

[downhomebrewing.com]

