Celebrate Juneteenth With Beer From These Black-Owned Breweries

2. Crowns & Hops Brewing Co.Learn more
Inglewood, California
Founded by Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter, Crowns & Hops was named “Best New Brewery of 2020” by Hop Culture. According to Crowns & Hops, their mission is to create family-friendly, community-centric spaces with underserved communities and people of color in mind, driving diversity, economic growth, and promoting inclusion.
Standout brew: BPLB (Black and Brown People Love Beer) is a hazy IPA with tropical and stone fruit notes. They recently redesigned the label to commemorate Juneteenth.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top