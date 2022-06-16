Celebrate Juneteenth With Beer From These Black-Owned Breweries

2. Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. Learn more

Inglewood, California

Founded by Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter, Crowns & Hops was named “Best New Brewery of 2020” by Hop Culture. According to Crowns & Hops, their mission is to create family-friendly, community-centric spaces with underserved communities and people of color in mind, driving diversity, economic growth, and promoting inclusion.

Standout brew: BPLB (Black and Brown People Love Beer) is a hazy IPA with tropical and stone fruit notes. They recently redesigned the label to commemorate Juneteenth.

crownsandhops.com

