Celebrate Juneteenth With Beer From These Black-Owned Breweries

Gary, Indiana

A trip to Belgium gave Drew Fox a primer on what beer could be. He started as a home brewer in 2009 before opening his own. Twelve years later, he owns the second-largest brewery in Northwest Indiana with locations in Gary and Hammond.

Standout brew: The brewery’s Devil’s Cup pale ale is “devilishly hoppy,” with a “blasphemously divine tropical hop flavor.”

