Celebrate Juneteenth With Beer From These Black-Owned Breweries

Woodinville, WA

According to the brewery, Metier means “one’s calling” and their mission is “brewing damn good beers and building stronger community to inspire bigger dreams for all.”

Started in Woodinville, Métier recently opened a new taproom in Seattle’s Central District.

Standout brew: Its Black Stripe Coconut Porter got a silver medal at the 2018 Washington Beer Awards. Infused with toasted coconut, the beer is “silky smooth, rich, and robust with a touch of sweetness.”

