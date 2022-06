5. Spaceway Brewing Co. Learn more

Rocky Mount, North Carolina

A brewery that gives a nod to Afrofuturism, one of Spaceway’s stated missions is to “change the industry’s approach toward inclusion of minorities.”

Standout brew: Brewer Briana Brake’s beers include Don Dada Cardamom Stout that has a “smoky bourbon flavor with a hint of cardamom and orange.”

