Springfield, Massachusetts

Raymond Berry Jr. is the founder and president of White Lion Brewing. Opened in 2014, it’s Springfield’s first craft brewery. In June 2021, the brewery opened its first taproom in the city.

Standout brew: White Lion’s Purrlicious IPA is a New England IPA with hazy and tropical profiles.

