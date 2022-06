7. Esoteric Brewing Learn more

Cincinnati, Ohio

Opened in 2020, Esoteric is Cincinnati’s first minority-owned brewery. Co-founder Brian Jackson told Cincinnati.co, “It allows us to showcase a different side of the craft brewing industry.”

Standout brew: The brewery’s Dahlia brown ale has aromas of dark chocolate and almond toffee with a malty finish.



