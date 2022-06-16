Celebrate Juneteenth With Beer From These Black-Owned Breweries

8. Sankofa Beer Company Learn more

Washington, D.C.

The co-founders of Sankofa, Kofi Meroe and Amado Carsky, spent time growing up in Nigeria, Ghana, and Benin. The word “Sankofa” comes from the Ashanti/Akan people and translates to “go back and get.” The founders explain on the brewery’s website, “to ensure a strong future you must retun to collect and understand your past.”

Standout brew: Organic dried hibiscus powers Hypebiscus, a pale ale with subtle malt notes and a tropical flowery aroma.

[sankofabeer.com]

