Food & Drink

Celebrate Juneteenth With Beer From These Black-Owned Breweries

Harlem Brewing Company's 125th Street IPA
9
Courtesy image 8 / 9

9. Harlem Brewing Company

Learn more

New York City, New York

Celeste Beatty started brewing in her small studio apartment, but eventually opened Harlem Brewing in 2000, where she made beer that celebrates Harlem’s heritage. In 2018, the brewery received the People’s Champ Award from Best Brews NYC.

Standout brew: The brewery’s 125th Street IPA features “hop forward upbeats [and] layered earthy fruity notes with a harmony of flavors.”

[harlembrewing.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink