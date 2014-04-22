Celebrate the U.S. Open With the Limited-Edition 2019 Grey Goose U.S. Open Bottle





It’s that time of year again: The U.S. Open is back. With tennis coming to New York City for the final major of the year, everyone is excited to go see matches and players like Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal try and bring home the trophy. To get into the spirit, Grey Goose is releasing a limited-edition 2019 U.S. Open bottle.

Grey Goose, which has partnered with the U.S. Open for many years and has brought the signature drink the Honey Deuce to the Open, has the new bottle available in stores and for purchase online. The bottle was designed to capture the fun, energy, and excitement of the U.S. Open by having tennis balls bouncing on a racket on the front.

On top of that, each of the bottles comes with a recipe to create the Honey Deuce, so if you can’t make it to the matches, you can still feel like you’re there when you’re watching at home. The Grey Goose limited-edition 2019 U.S. Open bottle is priced at $49.00 and will begin shipping the week of August 26.

Click here to check out more about the limited-edition bottle and for the link to purchase a bottle.

Below, check out a recipe for the Honey Deuce and think about making yourself one when you tune in to the U.S. Open this year.

Here’s how to do it and make your own Honey Deuce at home:

What You Need:

1.5 parts Grey Goose vodka

3 parts fresh lemonade

½ part Premium Raspberry Liqueur

3 honeydew melon balls for garnish

Instructions: Chill a Collins glass by placing in the refrigerator or freezer. When properly chilled, fill with ice. Measure and add vodka to Collins glass. Top with measured amount of fresh lemonade. Measure and add raspberry liqueur. Garnish with a skewer of 1 or multiple frozen honeydew melon balls.