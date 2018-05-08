Celebrity liquor brands are a real gray area when it comes to endorsements. As whiskey grows more popular, and more celebrities hop on the bandwagon, it can be hard to distinguish who’s just taking a paycheck, and who cares about what you’re drinking. But the good news is that increasingly, the big names attached to these bottles really care about the brand and the people who drink it. Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who recently announced their new Dos Hombres mezcal, are just the latest in a series of famous people taking time out of their artistic careers to make artful beverages.

Yes, there are celebrities who are in it for more than some magazine ads and an extra revenue stream. Some have had an impact on what’s in the bottle, some have outright stakes in the profits, and some just wanted to share a good time with friends and fans. Below, we’ve put together the list of celebrities who, for better or worse, went beyond contracts and photo shoots to really be part of the brand.