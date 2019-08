Jay-Z: D’Usse Cognac

It’s not uncommon to see short-term partnerships pop up here and there between the most elite of artists and the most elite French houses; D’Usse is a great cognac, Jay-Z is a great rapper, so this one made sense. But last year it was revealed that Jay actually has a substantial stake in the brand. Rather than a stint as spokesman, his involvement as part owner (and head of global strategy) is a rare one.