Matthew McConaughey: Longbranch Whiskey

While he started off as not much more than a celebrity brand ambassador for Wild Turkey, Matthew McConaughey clearly grew to love the stuff—enough in fact that this year he launched his own product under the distiller’s umbrella. Longbranch is meant to pay equal tribute to Kentucky and McConaughey’s Texas roots. It’s essentially a Tennessee-style whiskey filtered using mesquite charcoal to add a layer of flavor. Not bad, we have to say.