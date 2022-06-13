Champagne’s Most Unexpected Pairing Is…Rice?

Wine pairings can be complex, and often go far beyond the classic white wine with poultry and red wine with steak. If there’s an interesting combination that can enhance the eating experience and also bring a wine’s complexity to life, then why not try it? Prosecco and French fries, ice wine and bleu cheese, sparkling rosé and pad thai—oenophiles and gastronomists love to push their categories further and further. The same goes for unexpected Champagne pairings.

But what about going back to basics? Lately, chefs from coast to coast are re-examining what can happen when we mix the highest of highs with the humblest of ingredients. Suddenly, the pairing of Champagne with none other than rice feels fresh—and proves that the most intriguing pairings are often hiding right under our nose.

The conversation began earlier this year with the 2022 launch of Krug’s annual “Single Ingredient” program, a marketing campaign meant to highlight the connection between Krug’s “plot by plot” approach of blending different grapes from each harvest to achieve Champagne’s most generous expression (the idea being that terroir and annual growing conditions will cause different plots within a vineyard to take on different profiles). In previous years, for instance, the Champagne maison’s campaign has focused on single ingredients such as onions, potatoes, and egg.

“Krug Grand Cuvée is always a blend of at least 120 plots of wines from over 10 different years, and the grapes that gave birth to these wines can be likened to the rice in a chef’s recipe,” says Krug’s Cellar Master Julie Cavil “The parallel to be drawn is that both exercises involve crafting an exceptional creation from the simplest ingredients.”