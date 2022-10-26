People often ask, “What whiskey goes best with cigars?” Well, there are a host of aged spirits touted as the perfect cigar pairing. Some producers even go so far as to create special “cigar blends.” The Dalmore has a Scotch, Joseph Magnus a bourbon, and Frapin a cognac. Until now, there hadn’t been much movement in the opposite direction: Cigar makers designing special sticks to pair with specific spirits.

East Park Cigars is changing that. The boutique cigar maker just launched three custom-blended offerings: El Borbón, El Escocés, and El Coñac. Made in the Dominican Republic by Henderson Ventura at Tabacalera William Ventura, the cigars are intended for smoking with the appropriate drink in hand—whether bourbon, Scotch, or cognac—as both tobacco and spirit will be enhanced by the shared experience.

East Park Cigars co-founder Manny Peña has spent his career in the drinks and hospitality business (he currently serves as brand ambassador for Milagro tequila). Along with co-founder Claudio Sánchez, he had seen more and more people exploring spirits and cigar pairings. But not every matchup met with success.

“My whole thing was: Let’s try to create something so everybody who pairs a cigar with a specific spirit has a wonderful experience,” Peña explains, noting that smoking a cigar isn’t an everyday act for most people. Add sipping a spirit on top of that and there’s the opportunity for a real occasion. “Being able to create a ritual that works for people—that was the goal,” Peña adds. “[We started by] thinking about making the experience easy—plug and play.”

Before they created the cigars, Peña and his collaborators had to know the spirits inside and out. “It was really understanding the structure of the spirit and reverse-engineering to complement that,” he explains. Each cigar’s blend combines different tobaccos from around the world, with El Escocés starting at the lighter end and El Borbón being the most robust.