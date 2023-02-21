Class It Up With The International Mountains Whiskey Glasses

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Super Bowl has come and gone, as has Valentine’s Day. But that doesn’t mean socializing has come to an end. There’s always a reason to have people over. The Oscars are right around the corner. If you like hosting people, you should have a home bar adorned with the Whiskey Peaks International Mountains Whiskey Glasses Set of 4.

When you need some good new gear in your life, Huckberry is one of the best places to shop. Whether it is for new clothing or tools around the house or kitchenware (like the Whiskey Peaks International Mountains Whiskey Glasses Set of 4) or anything else, they got quite the collection. And they never disappoint.

Having tried many an item from Huckberry before, we can say that you won’t be disappointed because we haven’t been thus far. The Whiskey Peaks International Mountains Whiskey Glasses Set of 4 are made with such care, that you won’t have to worry about them being too fragile. High-quality, lead-free crystal tends to do that.

As an added benefit to the class that these glasses provide to the home bar, each glass has a mountain peak designed into the bottom of the glass. They just out to give them a mountainous look. It brings a worldly flare to the whole proceedings. For this low price, you can’t go wrong with drinking from these when people are around.

Huckberry hasn’t disappointed us before and they haven’t changed course just yet with the Whiskey Peaks International Mountains Whiskey Glasses Set of 4. If you want to drink with a good deal of style and class at home with loved ones, you can do much worse. Pick up a set right now if your home bar needs some upgrades.

Get It: Pick up the Whiskey Peaks International Mountains Whiskey Glasses Set of 4 ($60) at Huckberry

