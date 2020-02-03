1. Gin and Java

Gin and coffee? It’s not an obvious pairing. “But by using cold brew, we were able to mellow the coffee’s acidity without adding sugar,” says Tristan Walden, assistant distiller at Hardshore Distilling Company in Portland, ME. “This allows more of the nutty and chocolatey notes of the coffee to meld with the rosemary and mint in the gin for a surprising java cocktail that isn’t just a sugar bomb.”

Ingredients

1.5 oz Hardshore Original Gin

0.75 oz hazelnut syrup

2 oz cold brew coffee

0.5 oz cream or milk

Instructions

Combine Hardshore Original Gin, hazelnut syrup, and milk (or cream) in a glass with ice, then slowly pour cold brew coffee over mixture.

