2. Irish Goodbye

A twist on traditional Irish coffee, this cocktail swaps out hot coffee for cold brew. “We decided to use nitro cold brew to make it taste and feel more like a dessert rather than an after-dinner coffee cocktail,” says Austin, Texas-based Cuvée Coffee founder Mike McKim.

Ingredients

4 oz nitro cold brew (Cuvée uses its Black Nitro Cold Brew)

3 oz half-and-half creamer

1 oz simple syrup

1.5 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey

Instructions

To make simple syrup at home, bring sugar and water to a boil at a ratio of 1:1. Refrigerate for up to 30 days. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake, then strain into a glass mug or collins glass.

