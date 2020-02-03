3. Chipotle Mexican Coffee

“Roasted coffee beans, roasted jalapeño peppers, and roasted agave—this is about as good as it gets to warm you up at the end of a cold day,” says Neil Grosscup, Tanteo Tequila’s CEO and master blender. Plus, the chipotle tequila (no need to infuse your own) adds a little extra heat.

Ingredients

2 oz Tanteo Chipotle Tequila

5 oz freshly brewed coffee

½ tsp granulated white sugar

1 tsp brown sugar

Whipped cream for topping

Instructions

Add fresh coffee to glass. Stir in white and brown sugar until dissolved, then add Tanteo Chipotle Tequila and stir again. Top with whipped cream.

