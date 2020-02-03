Food & Drink

Irresistible Coffee Cocktails You Can Master at Home

Skip dessert and make this decadent cocktail created by Philadelphia’s a.bar head bartender Sean McGuire. “It will revive you after a long meal, and keep you awake for a night ahead,” McGuire promises. The bar starts with its house vodka that’s distilled specifically for a.kitchen +a.bar from Philadelphia Distilling, then uses a Philly espresso. As a home bartender, it’s encouraged you source a local coffee, too.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz premium vodka
  • 0.75 oz espresso
  • 0.5 oz Amaro Averna
  • 0.75 oz heavy cream
  • 0.25 oz Tempus Fugit Spirits Crème de Cacao
  • Espresso beans for garnish

Instructions

Combine all ingredients except espresso beans in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously, then double strain. Garnish with a few espresso beans.

