4. Espresso Martini
Skip dessert and make this decadent cocktail created by Philadelphia’s a.bar head bartender Sean McGuire. “It will revive you after a long meal, and keep you awake for a night ahead,” McGuire promises. The bar starts with its house vodka that’s distilled specifically for a.kitchen +a.bar from Philadelphia Distilling, then uses a Philly espresso. As a home bartender, it’s encouraged you source a local coffee, too.
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz premium vodka
- 0.75 oz espresso
- 0.5 oz Amaro Averna
- 0.75 oz heavy cream
- 0.25 oz Tempus Fugit Spirits Crème de Cacao
- Espresso beans for garnish
Instructions
Combine all ingredients except espresso beans in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously, then double strain. Garnish with a few espresso beans.
