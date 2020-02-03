4. Espresso Martini

Skip dessert and make this decadent cocktail created by Philadelphia’s a.bar head bartender Sean McGuire. “It will revive you after a long meal, and keep you awake for a night ahead,” McGuire promises. The bar starts with its house vodka that’s distilled specifically for a.kitchen +a.bar from Philadelphia Distilling, then uses a Philly espresso. As a home bartender, it’s encouraged you source a local coffee, too.

Ingredients

1.5 oz premium vodka

0.75 oz espresso

0.5 oz Amaro Averna

0.75 oz heavy cream

0.25 oz Tempus Fugit Spirits Crème de Cacao

Espresso beans for garnish

Instructions

Combine all ingredients except espresso beans in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously, then double strain. Garnish with a few espresso beans.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!