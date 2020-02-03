5. The Half Lebowski

Instead of vodka, The Aquifer bar located inside New Riff Distilling in Newport, Kentucky, gives the whiskey treatment to a White Russian, aka The Dude’s favorite cocktail in The Big Lebowski. “It’s creamy and approachable,” says bar manager Katie Tobin. “And who doesn’t like a little caffeination with their libation?”

Ingredients

1.5 oz New Riff Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

1.5 oz Kahlúa

3 oz cold brew coffee, preferably barrel-aged

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass, stir, then strain into a collins glass over ice.

