6. Kentucky Coffee

Bartender Patrick Turner, with B&O American Brasserie in Baltimore, MD, says he’s been working to perfect the Irish coffee for a while. To get there, he starts with bourbon and crafts a semi-whipped cream with vanilla extract. “The vanilla pairs incredibly well with Maker’s Mark,” he says.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Maker’s Mark

2 oz coffee

1 oz heavy cream

0.5 oz simple syrup

2 dash vanilla extract

Instructions

Pour your whiskey and coffee in a mug of your choice. Add all other ingredients into a shaker without ice. Shake for about a minute. Float the cream mixture on top of the coffee using the back of a spoon.

