7. Carajillo

Often, this cocktail is made with brandy or whisky. But in this rendition from Bourbon Steak at Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C., mezcal adds complexity with its smokiness—and the spicy sweetness of Licor 43 balances the espresso’s bitterness.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Ilegal Mezcal

1 oz Licor 43

1 shot espresso

2 dashes of orange bitters

Orange wedge or expressed orange peel for a garnish

Instructions

Combine all ingredients and shake lightly in a shaker. Pour into a coupe glass. Garnish with a wedge of an orange or an expressed orange peel.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!