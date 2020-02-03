8. Cold Brew Negroni
A slightly lower AVB Negroni, this cold brew cocktail shared by Woodford Food & Beverage in Portland, ME, makes a damn good daytime sipper.
Ingredients
- 1 oz cold brew coffee
- 0.5 oz Plymouth Gin
- 0.75 oz Campari
- 0.75 oz sweet vermouth
Instructions
Build all ingredients in a shaker half-filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a lowball glass over a large cube. Express a wide orange peel over the glass and float on top of the cube.
