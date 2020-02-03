9. San Fran Grapes and Grains

In the spirit of unlikely combinations, this libation pairs coffee, wine, whiskey, and chocolate—courtesy of bartender Tracy Johanna on behalf of Slane Irish Whiskey.

Ingredients

.75 oz Bitter Chocolate Cabernet Syrup*

1.5 oz Slane Irish Whiskey

Hot coffee (enough to pour till 1/4” from top)

Garnish with lightly whipped, unsweetened heavy cream, grated bitter chocolate, and orange twist Bitter Chocolate Cabernet Syrup*

2 cups cabernet sauvignon

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 cup corn syrup

2 cups chopped 85% cacao bitter chocolate

Orange peels from 2 oranges Heat all ingredients (except orange peels) on medium heat until reduced by 1/3. Add in orange peels and simmer on low for 20 more minutes. Chill, strain, and store in refrigerator.

Instructions

Preheat stemmed glass. Add Bitter Chocolate Cabernet Syrup, whiskey, and hot coffee. Top with heavy cream, grated chocolate, and orange peel.

