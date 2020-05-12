Craft These Healthy Recipes With The Help Of Thunderbird Bars

Banana Chia Seed Pudding With Thunderbird Crumble GET IT!

Pudding is a great option to help keep yourself staying slim and healthy during the lockdown. But that doesn’t mean it can’t taste good. And this recipe won’t taste good, it’ll taste great. Adding the Cashew Fig Carrot Bar to the proceedings will make the entire dish work. For a treat throughout the day or for a healthy option for dessert, you can’t go wrong with this. Check out the recipe here.

Get It: Pick up Cashew Fig Carrot Bars ($35 for 15) at Life To Go

