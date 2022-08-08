Try the Latest Culinary Trend: Unconventional Caviar Pairings

Most guys know two things about caviar: it comes from a fish and it’s expensive. If you’ve sampled the stuff at all, it’s probably been in the context of a black tie wedding, an iconic restaurant, or any rarified occasion that calls for expense and extravagance. But change is afoot in the world of expensive fish eggs—in no small part because something about the pandemic changed the way we look at the finer things in life.

“People’s attitudes toward luxury experiences has completely changed post-Covid,” says Kristen Shirley, luxury expert and founder of La Patiala, an online luxury encyclopedia. “No one wants to wait years to take that dream trip, go to that bucket-list restaurant, or even open a special bottle of wine they’ve been saving. We don’t know what tomorrow will bring, so everyone is trying to pack as much joy into their lives as possible.”

Coincidentally, there are a few new entrants to the caviar market that are making sustainable, enjoyable, and (marginally) more wallet-friendly options available. Internationally renowned oyster farm Island Creek Oysters out of Duxbury, MA, for one, has been dipping its toes into the caviar space in recent years, and finding success at it.

“Our caviar sales have doubled year over year for the last five years,” said Chris Sherman, CEO. He and his team work with a number of caviar producers both domestic and international to offer a selection of caviars under the tenets of the Island Creek brand: approachability and quality. Sherman pointed out that most of the world’s great caviar has traditionally come from Russia, Iran and China—three countries with less than well-regulated supply chains—but the expantion of aquaculture in American has fostered the growth of caviar that is “not only more ubiquitous and affordable, but tradable and sustainable as well.”