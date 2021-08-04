6 Damn-Good Shower Beers Best Enjoyed Stark-Naked

A shower is among modern life’s many hygienic demands (rub-a-dub-dub drudgery), but shower beers are among life’s greatest simple pleasures. Instead of staring at the soap bar, pondering life’s mysteries, turn your bathroom into a bar by grabbing a can. Shower beers transform private time into a personal party by embracing the contrasts of hot water and cold beer, ideal for turning up before a night out or winding down after a bone-weary work day.

Over the last decade, shower beers have become a watery phenomenon, inspiring completely NSFW Reddit forums and breweries to create beers to complement the cleansing occasion. Might I interest you in a Bathtub Bier lager from Young Blood?

Not every beer is best suited for bath-time imbibing. Skip anything in a glass bottle, lest one slip from your soapy grip and shatter on the shower floor. Look for canned beers, and maybe consider investing in a shower-beer holder as well.

Crisp lagers and punchy pilsners are easy to crush during a quick shower, and IPAs also pair well with a loofah. Additionally, consider a low-alcohol wheat beer—preferably one filled with fruit—to pre-game brunch or clear away the cobwebs from last night.

Wash while you drink with these incredible shower beers.

The Best Damn Shower Beers of All Time

1. Champion Brewing Company Shower Beer

ABV: 4.8%

If a brewery creates a so-called “shower beer,” it should deliver cold refreshment while warm water rains down. First brewed in 2014, Shower Beer delivers on its promise by packing a Bohemian-style pilsner with plenty of noble Saaz hops for a spicy herbal snap. The label’s rubber duck and bar of soap are right at home in showers everywhere.

[$10, 6-pack; championbrewingcompany.com]

2. Radeberger Gruppe Schöfferhofer Grapefruit

ABV: 2.5%

Why wait until brunch to crack open a brunch beer? The low-alcohol Schöfferhofer Grapefruit is a great weekend eye-opener. It’s a 50-50 merger of hefeweizen and grapefruit juice that tastes like a citrusy ray of sunshine. Lather up while you drink one down.

[$9, 4-pack; schofferhofer.us]

3. Blue Moon LightSky

ABV: 4%

The last decade has seen a surplus of Blue Moon spinoffs that failed to stick (e.g. RIP, Chai Spiced Ale). LightSky bucks the trend with a lower-calorie approach (just 95) and a bright pop of tangerine peel. That makes the waist-conscious Belgian-style witbier easy to wash down.

[$17, 12-pack; bluemoonbrewingcompany.com]

4. Weihenstephaner Helles

ABV: 5.1%

From a safety perspective, it’s long been impossible to include Weihenstephaner Helles among the great shower beers. The world-class lager only came in a glass bottle—a big no-no. But alas, the historic German brewery started packaging its helles in 16-ounce cans, so now you can bring the lager to everything from outdoor showers to indoor clawfoot tubs.

[$10, 4-pack; weihenstephaner.de]

5. Bell’s Brewery Two Hearted Ale

ABV: 7%

When a long shower’s water turns tepid, you’ll appreciate the blooming warmth of a balanced IPA such as Two Hearted Ale. The Michigan-brewed IPA’s signature Centennial hops impart a grapefruit scent and bitterness that’s as invigorating as Aesop body wash.

[$19, 12-pack; bellsbeer.com]

6. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Hazy-O!

ABV: 7.1%

Covering yourself in a soapy froth is one of a shower’s greatest pleasures, bubbles from head to toe. Why not sip a beer as silky as that lather? This Dogfish Head IPA is fashioned from four kinds of oats, including oat milk, creating a super-smooth sipper with notes of pineapple and coconut supplied by BRU-1 and Sabro hops.

[$18, 12-pack; dogfish.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!