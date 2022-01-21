Decorate Your Home Bar in Style With the Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like getting home after a long day and just unwinding. Kicking back on the couch with a nice stiff drink in hand. You can definitely do so straight from the bottle. But why not do so by pouring your favorite drink into a glass from something as stylish as the Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter?

You can pick up the Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter from one of our favorite spots, Huckberry. This is an outlet with all the kinds of goodies any man could use in their life. And this one fits in perfectly with their whole outdoors aesthetic since the bottom of the decanter has a mountain design within it.

The Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter is made from 100% lead-free handblown glass, which makes it very light yet very durable. That way you have something a little easier to handle than a bottle and definitely a little more classy. You’ll be able to live out some real Mad Men fantasies with this in the house.

When this is in your life, you won’t have to refill it too often. That’s because it has quite a lot of space in it. 44 oz to be exact. That is a lot of booze to hold in this sleek and elegant container. All in all, this thing will make quite a little impact on your life when you pick it up right now.

So why wait? Head on over to Huckberry and pick up the Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter while you can. We’ve loved everything we have tried out from Huckberry and this is no different. You’ll make those after-work drinks even more enjoyable. Don’t dawdle.

Get It: Pick up the Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter ($65) at Huckberry

