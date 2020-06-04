5 Seriously Delicious Snack Options for Trail Carnivores

While I fluctuate between insisting I’m a vegetarian and subsequently caving at the smell of cooking bacon, my trail partners are bona-fide meat eaters—so much so that they won’t call something a “meal” unless there’s some sort of meat involved.

But, short of learning how to hunt, the options for getting some animal protein on the trail are few and far between.

Enter a slew of companies solving the stale-beef-jerky problem that plagues all trail carnivores hungry for something other than raisins and peanuts. Here’s how to get your meat fix outdoors—without having to set any traps.