Dewar’s Is Coming Out With a New ‘Caribbean Smooth’ Rum Cask Blended Scotch Whisky





If you’re looking for a feel of the tropics at home this fall and winter, there’s a new bottle of Scotch whisky you should keep an eye on. Dewar’s is coming out with an eight-year-old ‘Caribbean Smooth’ Rum Cask Blended Scotch whisky in October that can help you get through the season.

The new double-aged bottle has a tropical smooth finish that’s meant to blend the Scottish and Carribbean flavors, making the “Scotribbean Experience.” The Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth launches on October 1, and one of the signature drinks you can make from it is a signature Coconut Highball, for which you can find the recipe below.

To officially launch the bottle, Dewar’s held an event at the Scotribbean Pop-Up Experience at Gitano Garden of Love, which runs from September 26-28. The Scotribbean Experience is open to the public at Gitano, and features bartenders Iain McPherson and Nicole Fas mixing cocktails using the Dewar’s Caribbean Smooth whisky. The launch event included model Joan Smalls and also had a menu of items by Gitano’s Chef Yvan Lemoine that were a mix of Scottish and Caribbean fusion options.

Here’s the recipe for the signature Coconut Highball:

1 ½ parts Caribbean Smooth

½ part Lemon juice

½ part Coconut Syrup

3 parts Soda Water

Glass: Highball

Highball Garnish: Lime wheel and mint sprig

Lime wheel and mint sprig Method: Add whisky, lemon juice and syrup to chilled Highball glass, filled with cubed ice, add soda, stir ingredients from the bottom upwards to mix thoroughly, and garnish with slapped mint sprig and lime wheel.

Here’s a few more looks at the event: